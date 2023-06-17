ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $52,110,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,792,000. Finally, Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $34,859,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.6 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

