ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,017,000 after acquiring an additional 198,559 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.