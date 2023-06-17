ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $38,977,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,601,000 after buying an additional 182,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 167,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

