FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 770.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $193.15 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $177.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.