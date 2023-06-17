ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average is $184.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.