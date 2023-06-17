MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 84,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $60.90 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.