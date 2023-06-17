ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $161.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

