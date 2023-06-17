MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 396 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $357.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

