MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

