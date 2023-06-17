MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,212 shares of company stock valued at $37,738,107. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

