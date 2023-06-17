Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Polaris worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

