Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Woodward worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,369,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Woodward by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 316,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $116.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

