New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

