MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

