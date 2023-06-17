Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stake Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

