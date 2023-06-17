Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells 6,688 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $266,570.10.

On Thursday, May 18th, Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,136,340.45.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $625,291.32.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.38 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Verint Systems by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,825,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

