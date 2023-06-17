Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $476,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

