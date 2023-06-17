Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638,292 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Comerica worth $33,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Comerica by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

