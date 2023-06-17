Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $476,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

