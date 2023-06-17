Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $45,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.