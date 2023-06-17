Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.