Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $39,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $164.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

