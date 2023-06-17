Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $46,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

