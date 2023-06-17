Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,401 shares of company stock valued at $53,237,591 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

