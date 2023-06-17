OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,447 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

