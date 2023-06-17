OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,058 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

