BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 461,155 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in BP by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.