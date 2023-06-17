Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Trex were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

