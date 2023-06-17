OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,399 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $721.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $675.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.