Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,012,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,025,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $355.31 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.48 and a fifty-two week high of $360.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.29.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,491,170. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

