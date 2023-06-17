Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $369.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average is $324.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $377.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

