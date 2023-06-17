Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,351,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack acquired 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

