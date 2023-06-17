Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 868 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in BP were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in BP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in BP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of BP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP opened at $35.35 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

