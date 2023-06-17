Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

