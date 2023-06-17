Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

