Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,988 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $113,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

ROP stock opened at $458.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $464.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

