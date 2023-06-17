Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $147,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,940,828 shares of company stock worth $27,237,222 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

