962 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Stock Performance
CMI opened at $235.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
