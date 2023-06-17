Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879,621 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 46,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $164,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.