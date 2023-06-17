Trust Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 167.9% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

