Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,592 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $202,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

PM stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

