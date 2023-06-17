Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

