First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after buying an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,519,000 after buying an additional 171,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,564,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,885,000 after buying an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.97 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

