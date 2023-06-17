Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

