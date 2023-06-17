Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,356,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.62 and a 1 year high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $953.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

