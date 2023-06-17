iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 907.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.