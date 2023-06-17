3,053 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

