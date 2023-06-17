Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.89.

DPZ stock opened at $331.31 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

