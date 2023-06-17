Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Chevron makes up approximately 2.3% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

