Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 509 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

